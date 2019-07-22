Over 400 First Batch Oyo Muslim Pilgrims Arrive Saudi Arabia

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Over 400 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Holy pilgrimage with the Oyo State Pilgrim Welfare Board have arrived at the kingdom of Saudi Arabia safely for the year’s Hajj exercise.

The Chairman of the Board Prof. Sayed Malik, who revealed this today in Ibadan said that the remaining 500 pilgrims would take off for the holy land soon.

Prof. Malik appreciated Allah for the safe arrival of the Pilgrims to the holy land and prayed for the successful take off of others as he charged the pilgrims to pray for peace and harmony in Nigeria.

He reminded the pilgrims to be law- abiding and desist from any act that could jeopardise their Hajj exercise and tarnish good image of the State and Nigeria as a whole.

He said, “We give all glories to God Almighty for making the journey and arrival of the first batch of the pilgrims successful. By his grace, the remaining 500 intending pilgrims will soon be airlifted to Saudi Arabia. We have given them instructions and advises as to how to conduct themselves while at the holy land. We advised them against running foul of the law of the land and to run away from acts that could jeopardise the integrity of Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole. Prayer for peace and harmonious understanding among Nigerians would be the focus of this year’s pilgrims as we all know that a nation be-deviled with crisis can never grow. God will continue to lead our leaders right so the country can continue to experience peace and progress”.