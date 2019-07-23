Oyetola, Nigeria ethnic nationalities Walk for Osun

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Governor of Osun State, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola is expected on Saturday, July 27, 2019 to lead all ethnic nationalities in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, in the maiden edition of ‘Walk for Osun’, heralding this year’s annual Osun Osogbo Festival.

According to 2019 Osun Oshogbo Festival’s Committee, the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, said on Tuesday July 23, 2019 that the Walk, a carnival procession of stakeholders around Osogbo, would take off at Better Life, Isale, Osun, Osogbo by 8.00am, adding that other top government functionaries would also be part of the exercise.

He stated that traditional rulers, cultural icons, all ethnic nationalities, groups and associations, traders, artisans, market men and women, sons and daughters of Osun had signified their interests to be part of the Walk for Osun, which is one of the several activities lined up to celebrate the annual festival.

According to the monarch, the Walk has become necessary in view of the internal upheavals and security challenges currently facing the country, noting that the programme is aimed to promote unity and peaceful cohabitation among all the ethnic nationalities in the state.

Oba Oyetunji said that the protection of Osogbo and Osun State as a whole is among the positive things the Osun Osogbo goddess had bestowed on Osogboland.

He said the Walk would herald the 2019 Osun Osogbo festival with the pre-festival programmes commencing on August 5, 2019, stressing that the festival grand procession to Osun grove would hold on Friday, August 16 and there would also be an all white party and award night afterwards.

The monarch said that pre-festival activities would begin with the traditional cleaning of the city, Iwopopo, on August 5 and the lighting of the mystic 16 points lamp on August 8, while the festival activities would commence on Monday, August 12 with the Assemblage of Crowns, Iboriade.

He added that the Arugba Berth ceremony would hold on August 13, the same day that tourists would have the opportunity of touring the cultural and historical sites in the state.

The activities, according to Oba Oyetunji, would also witness the native Ayo game, football competition finals, Arts and Crafts Fair and children’s fiesta at the palace pavilion on August 14, with the Ataoja’s Chieftaincy Coronation and Osun Festival Tourism forum rounding off the programme on Thursday, August 15.