Oyo Govt. to Partner with UI

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde has on Tuesday July 2, 2019 declared that his administration would partner with the University of Ibadan, UI, in order to move the state forward.

Governor Makinde made this declaration during a courtesy visit the Council members and the Management team of the nation’s Premier University paid on him, appealing to the University to ensure that the research outcomes from the university are made available to his administration to be utilised to improve the lives of the people.

“Oyo state stands to benefit immensely by partnering with the university in the area of research and innovation that can assist in solving some of the problems confronting the state. The University of Ibadan is an important aspect of this administration. We will like to collaborate with UI so that we can benefit from the research results that are lying fallow in the shelves. There should be a serious synergy between us”, he said.

On the moribund Agbowo shopping complex in front of the university, the governor regretted the deplorable condition of the multi-million Naira edifice which he described as an eyesore and security threat to the university

Makinde assured that before he marks 100 days in office, there would be a definite pronouncement on the shopping complex.

However, the governor pointed out that the issue of tax between the state government and the University must be resolved as quickly as possible stressing that the state needs all the monies it could raise because it is in a state of bankruptcy”.

Earlier, the Council Chairman, Nde Waklek Joshua Mutka pledged the support of the University to the state government.

He thanked the governor for his personal donation of N25m in the wake of the damage caused by rain in the University adding that as an Oliver Twist, the institution need help from all Nigerians.