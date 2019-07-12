Oyo police Command parades 56 suspects for various crimes

Friday, July 12, 2019 9:13 pm


File: Nigerian Police officers

 Efforts of the Oyo State Police Command at ridding the state of criminal activities has continued to record successes as the command paraded 56 suspects arrested for various offences.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspects were paraded at the command in Ibadan on Friday.

CP Shina Olukolu at the briefing said that the 53 suspects were arrested for offences such as armed robbery, murder, kidnapping, rituals and cultism.

Olukolu said that Basiru Abdullahi(m) and Martin Adekola(m) from Oja Funi  area of Ede in Osun  were arrested on July 11 at about 1600hours by the command’s patrol team attached to Ikoyi-Ile/Ogbomoso road for unlawful possession of human skull.

He said that the suspects, who were paraded with two human skulls, were unable to give satisfactory account of the human skulls upon interrogation, adding investigation was still ongoing.

The commissioner of police said the command arrested Aliyu Abdullahi and Musa Abubakar in connection with the alleged murder of Rabiu Tiamiyu, a cow butcher on May 22 at about 1500hrs around Iseyin.

Olukolu said that the duo allegedly murdered Tiamiyu, while his apprentice Olusola Oluokun was rescued at same spot in his pool of blood.

He said that the suspects also dispossessed their victims of one million, two hundred thousand naira, a TECHNO cell phone and a Boxer Bajaj Motorcycle.

“”The suspects confessed to the crime and explained in details how they  invited the deceased to their village where he was brutally murdered after dispossessing him of his money and valuables,’’ he said.

Olukolu said that five middle-aged men namely Ibrahim Abdullahi, Adamu Muhammadu, Sodiq Abubakar, Mohammed Mogaji and Sanni Habeeb were arrested on May 11 at about 0240hrs for alleged robbery.

He said that the five suspects on the said date and time invaded Oceanic Construction Company located at Moniya area of Ibadan with guns and other dangerous weapons.

The commissioner of police said that the suspects carted away 20 pieces of new trailer tyres, two drums of engine oil and 12 pieces of trailer batteries all valued at about N2, 700,000.

Some suspects paraded for various forms of robbery are Musa Abdullahi (28), Jubril Isiaka (24), Kolawole Onadapo (28), Ridwan Yekini (25), Opeyemi Moronfade (31), Shola Fatunroti (33), Monday Chigozie (27) and Ganiyu Shittu (49).

On the list of suspected robbers paraded are Adewumi Adedokun (51), Kareem Yinusa (41), Femi Olowolagba (41), Chikezie Jonathan (39), Olalekan Adebayo (21), Sunday Okunlowo (35), Ibraheem Magbo (35) and  Lateef Tiamiyu (29).

Also among are Moruf Akinlabi (41), Taiwo Yekini (41), Ademola Ojo (44), Ayodele Adedotun (45), Kehinde Olaoye (30), Taiwo Majekodunmi, Timileyin Akeem, Damilare Akinyele, Ridwan Muritala, Azeez Akanmu, Tope Fakowajo and Morenikeji Akinpelu.

Others are Igwe Peters, Temitope Salami (24), Dotun Williams (28), Uche Sunday (26), Olamilekan Yusuf (21), Saheed Oseni (29), Sarafa Gbadamosi (28), Opeyemi Isiaka (23) and Umaru Tunkes (25).

Olukolu said that the robbery suspects were arrested in connection with various robbery incidents and exhibits recovered from them.

He listed the suspected cultists arrested as Olamide Durodola (28), Femi Aluko (26), Faroyeje Ayanfe (27), George Ifeanyi (24), Johnson Ojebisi (29), Seun Popoola (25), Afeez Fatai (25) and Taiwo Adeyemi (26).

The commissioner of police said that Tajudeen Olalere (50) was arrested for defilement and a stolen Lexus ES 300 Salon car was recovered from one Femi Adeleke.

Olukolu assured the people of the command’s commitment to rid the state of criminal activities, warning others involved in such to desist or face the full wrath of the law

