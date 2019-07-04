Oyo TAMPPAN Collaborates with Ekiti on Arts and Culture

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Director-General of the Ekiti State Council for Arts and Culture, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre has declared that the vision of Governor Kayode Fayemi’s government is to make Ekiti State the arts and cultural hub of Nigeria.

Ojo-Lanre stated this in his Ado-Ekiti office while receiving members of the Oyo State Chapter of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Producers Association of Nigeria, TAMPPAN led by its Governor, Chief Rose Odika.

He said that Governor Fayemi and his wife, Erelu Bisi are conscious of the importance of arts, promotion of cultural heritage and value re-orientiation through development and promotion of pristine culture and tradition.

According to him, “It is in that view that the governor deemed it fit to establish the Ekiti State Council for Arts and Culture with the mandate to rejuvenate, promote and develop arts and cultural sector for empowerment and economic development of the state. At the Council level, we have embarked on series of sensitization programs, participated in cultural events and we are also working on training of younger ones in the creative industry with the intent of making them vessels of rebranding and promoting our culture”.

Ojo-Lanre revealed that the council was opened to ideas from corporate bodies, individuals and organisations in moving the state forward through arts and culture adding, “Our doors is widely opened to welcome people with ideas and our template is large enough to accommodate, nourish and enhance packages from those that can add value of note to the arts and cultural vision of Dr John Kayode Fayemi”.

Responding, Odika commended the state governor for appointing Ojo-Lanre, who she described as a super cultural and tourism enthusiast as the Director General and expressed optimism about the performance of the DG.

She said her visit was to intimate the state of her plan to collaborate with the council in empowering the younger youths through intensive training on acting, cinematography, catering, pedicure and manicure among others.

Odika, who said the programme is part of activities lined up to mark her 30th anniversary in the movie industry, revealed that participants would feature in the shooting and acting of a movie

She said that Ekiti is a state specially created by God for creative exploits pointing out, “We are here to explore these creativity blessing for human development”.