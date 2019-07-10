Oyo: UBEC/SUBEB Projects to Enjoy Counterpart Funding

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Government has expressed its readiness to commit huge finances into the 2018 intervention projects to be embarked on by the Federal Government/ Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC and the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB.

This was disclosed recently by the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran while he was inspecting some school projects financed by UBEC and SUBEB within Ibadan metropolis and Oyo town.

The Chairman expressed the state government’s readiness to partner with the Federal Government on provision of basic facilities to Primary and Junior Secondary Schools, asserting that 54 model schools would be ready for commissioning soon.

He said, “Oyo State will be financially committed to the Federal Government-UBEC/SUBEB intervention projects within the state and we will not leave any stone unturned in the transformation of the education sector in the state. These laudable projects, if thoroughly maintained and put in good use will go a long way to advance effective teaching and learning system and give the desired effects in the output of good performance in external examinations as well as competitive academic environments in our schools. Again, I assure you of the readiness of this administration to play our own part in fulfilling the payment of counterpart funds towards UBEC/SUBEB funded projects”.

He also expressed government’s determination to provide solid foundation for the enhancement of education in the State, reiterating that it was considered as one of the major highlights in the Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration.

Dr. Adeniran, who expressed satisfaction at the compliance of some contractors on site, promised them quick access to funds, for speedy completion of the projects.

He expressed government’s pro-activeness about education, noting that proper attention to the sector would forestall any bleak future for the coming generation.

According to him, “We are a proactive government. We see education as an integral foundation upon which our future would be built, so we are making this foundation solid through provision of conducive environment for these children”.

Dr. Adeniran appealed to teachers in the State to give their best in the training of the pupils in their care.