Palestinian journalists reject U.S. invitation to White House

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) on Wednesday rejected an invitation by the U.S. to the White House.

The statement by the journalists backs the position of Palestinian leaders, who boycotted the U.S.-led economic workshop in Bahrain in June, which sought to encourage investment in the Palestinian territories.

The conference was part of a wider initiative to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

However, Palestinians argued that political issues must be tackled before economic ones.

The PJS said it wanted to get feedback about the Bahrain workshop and sought to invite ordinary Palestinians and journalists to the White House or somewhere neutral.

It asked the U.S. team to make its presentation directly to the Palestinian media, which in turn could explain the plan to the public.

Nasser Abu Bakr, head of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, said the U.S. administration’s invitation was a step that sought to liquidate the Palestinian cause.

The union called on all Palestinian journalists to reject the invitation.

The syndicate said that the U.S. economic plan is the first portion of the so-called “Deal of the Century.’’

It addied that it was a long-awaited White House initiative for Middle Eastern peace led by President Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and Greenblatt.

The Trump administration has upended decades of U.S. policy towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and cutting aid to the Palestinians. (dpa/NAN)