Passport racketeering: EFCC arrests immigration officer, 14 others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, has arrested a Nigerian Immigration Service officer, Adebimpe Kehinde, an Immigration Assistant, for his alleged involvement in passport racketeering.

Kehinde was arrested alongside 14 other suspected passport racketeers on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Immigration Service Passport office, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos, following intelligence reports received by the Commission leading to series of surveillance about their alleged criminal activities.

The suspects are: Nnadika Timothy, Oyeyiga Samuel, Sunday Adekunle, Lola Kadoso, Adebayo Damilola, Adeola Oluwafikayomi Ajiboshin, Abubakri Adebayo.

Others are: Uka Precious Ifeanyi, Raph Emeka Ibuaku, Henry Onyebuchi, Christy Odey, Aba-Peter Ajuma Blessing, Ogunmefun Oluwanishola and Busayo Balogun.

The suspects allegedly conspired to extort money from unsuspecting members of the public applying for international passports.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include: Five laptops, mobile phones and several official documents.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.