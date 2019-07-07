Pastor arrested for alleged rape, impregnating 15-year-old girl in Lagos

Pastor arrested for alleged rape, impregnating 15-year-old girl in Lagos

Sunday, July 7, 2019 6:50 pm


Police

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested a pastor in the state for allegedly raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl.

The Lagos State Police Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana, said in a press statement on Sunday,  that the mother of the victim from Akure, Ondo State brought in the report.

According to him, the mother of the victim reported the alleged crime at Igando Police Station on July 2.

He said that the complainant alleged that sometime in August 2017,  her daughter was brought to Lagos to live with the suspect and his wife.

“She stated further that she discovered that the survivor was pregnant sometime in June 2018 and that when she interrogated her, she mentioned the name of the suspect.

“The survivor stated in her statement that it all started in January 2018 when the suspect started having sexual intercourse with her, and got her pregnant. She stated further that she gave birth to a baby girl sometime in April, 2019,” he said.

In a similar development, a 35-year-old man has also been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in an uncompleted building.

The suspect was reported at Iba Police Station by one Harrisson on July 2.

Elkana said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    President Buhari signs Agreement establishing African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) at the Opening of the 12th Extra Ordinary Session of the Assembly of African Union Heads of State and Government in Niamey Niger Republic on 7th July 2019 17 mins ago

    AfCFTA: Free trade must also be fair trade, says Buhari
    From L-R: Mark Suzman Chief Strategy Officer and President Global Policy and Advocacy; Paulin Basinga Country Director and Rodger Voorhies President Global Growth & Opportunity Division, all of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation 1 hour ago

    Gates foundation urges FG, States to up wild polio vaccination
    2 hours ago

    AU Summit: Buhari signs AfCFTA agreement
    2 hours ago

    NAF jets destroy more terrorists’ structures in Borno
    2 hours ago

    Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing brother to death in Kano
    2 hours ago

      “Defend the sanctity of your ancestral lands”- Wole Soyinka, Ooni Ogunwusi tell Nigerian nationals
    6 hours ago

    Economic ‘game-changer’: African leaders launch free-trade zone
    6 hours ago

    FG to resume expansion joints replacement on Lagos bridges

    These Might Interest You...