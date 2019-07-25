PDP congratulates new Prime Minister of UK

PDP congratulates new Prime Minister of UK

Thursday, July 25, 2019 6:42 am


British Boris Johnson


The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday congratulated the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Mr Boris Johnson, as he assumes office.
The party National Chairman, Mr Uche
Secondus, in a statement issued by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan also congratulated the UK Government on the successful election of the new prime minister.
Secondus said that Nigeria look forward to the days ahead with enhanced synergy with UK.
“The PDP is confident of a more
proactive Britain, in her relationship with Nigeria in critical sectors
of our national life.
“We look forward to an enhanced synergy that would boost democracy and good governance within Commonwealth States as well as reinvigorate trade and economic activities, free press, increase access to education and transfer of technology.
” We look forward to greater cooperation in security and military needs, among many other areas of mutual interests between Nigeria and the United Kingdom,” he said

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    28 mins ago

    DPR seals gas station, 8 filling stations in A’Ibom
    39 mins ago

    NMS’ll remain catalyst for national cohesion
    2 hours ago

    MTN Nigeria board Chairman, Paschal Dozie, 5 other directors retire
    2 hours ago

    Hajj: Custodian of holy mosques assures of equal opportunities
    2 hours ago

    Akpabio expresses willingness to work with Buhari
    3 hours ago

    Nasarawa governor inaugurates water committee
    3 hours ago

    ABU launches 32Gb e-learning flash for PG students
    9 hours ago

    NDDC’s funds used for political purposes, says Wike

    These Might Interest You...