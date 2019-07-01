Pentagon confirms death of U.S soldier in Afghanistan

Pentagon confirms death of U.S soldier in Afghanistan

Monday, July 1, 2019 5:59 pm


US President Donald Trump

The Pentagon confirmed on Monday that one  U.S. soldier  died in a non-combat incident in Afghanistan.

The soldier, who was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), died on Sunday in the southern Afghan province of Helmand from a non-combat incident, said the U.S. Defence Department in a statement.

The soldier was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan, the statement added.

The Pentagon said that the incident was under investigation.

The Pentagon last week confirmed that two U.S. soldiers had died in a combat operation in Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan.

The United States still maintains some 14,000 troops in Afghanistan.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo  on June 25  during his visit in Kabul  said that the United States is prepared to withdraw forces from Afghanistan, but a timeline for the withdrawal has not been set.

The death toll of U.S. servicemen in Afghanistan has surpassed 2,400 since 2001 (Xinhua/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Tricycle Replaces Motorcycle in UI
    1 hour ago

    Governor Makinde Inaugurates Committees to Probe LGs Accounts, Public Institutions
    1 hour ago

    NSE market indices open July with 1.18% loss
    2 hours ago

    You must be investigated in spite stepping down, lawyers tell COZA Pastor
    2 hours ago

    UN official tasks Buhari on appointment of women into cabinet
    2 hours ago

    Nigeria yet to find rhythm at Cup of Nations, Mikel Obi says
    2 hours ago

    Bakers urge FG to probe N4.3bn cassava bread intervention fund
    2 hours ago

    OPEC applauds improving oil market conditions since January – President

    These Might Interest You...