Peter Obi tasks security agencies on Orekunrin’s killers

Peter Obi tasks security agencies on Orekunrin’s killers

Monday, July 15, 2019 6:34 am


Peter Obi

 Former Gov.   Peter Obi of Anambra on Sunday called on security agencies to urgently track down the killers of Mrs Funke Olakunrin,  daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation –  Afenifere.
Obi made the call in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.
Olakunrin was killed by suspected gunmen on the Benin- Ore Road on Friday.
Obi, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February Presidential Election, also called on  security agencies to arrest other criminals terrorising the nation.
 He said that killing in the country was getting worrisome, adding, “Nigerians of all spheres are losing their safety cheaply.”
The former governor said that diminishing of value of life in the country should worry discerning minds.
Obi prayed for the repose of the soul of all those  who lost their lives to ‘senseless’ killings, calling on the  relevant authorities to stem the tide.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Eagles lost to a better team – Rohr
    1 hour ago

    Agency wants state govts to prioritise education
    2 hours ago

    Enenche wants Nigeria to trust God for a better country
    2 hours ago

    AfDB boss to launch foundation against hunger
    3 hours ago

    I am determined to stop street begging in Kano – Ganduje
    3 hours ago

    Navy seazes 483 bags of rice in A’ Ibom
    3 hours ago

    Thinking technology, thinking malu
    3 hours ago

    Buratai approves officers postings, appointments

    These Might Interest You...