PFN won’t shield pastors who take undue advantage of congregants – Omobude

PFN won’t shield pastors who take undue advantage of congregants – Omobude

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 2:34 pm


Re. (Dr.) Felix Omobude (Wikipedia)

 

President of the Pentecostal Fellowship​ of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. (Dr.) Felix Omobude, has warned​ that the religiousis body will not shield pentecostal pastors who feel they can live carelessly and take undue advantage of their congregants.

Omobude sounded the warning in a statement made available to journalist Benin, in response to the rape saga made against the senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

He disclosed that the PFN is saddened and disturbed by the allegations of criminal conduct and serial impropriety that have been made against the embattled man of God, but added that “the PFN will not shield anyone who cross the line.”

“The PFN is utterly shocked at these allegations, as the acts that have been alleged are not only criminal in nature but antithetical to the tenets of Christianity and a violent breach of the trust that ought to exist between members of the congregation and a Minister of the Gospel,” he said.

While condemning in strong terms, allegations leveld against Fatoyinbo, Omobuude however exressed the support and prayers of the PFN for the embattled man of God.

“We strongly condemn this ignoble and bastardy conduct as alleged against Pastor Fatoyinbo. Our prayers, thoughts and support are with all those who have fallen victim as have been reported.

“PFN strongly believe in the pursuit of truth and will ensure that truth is unveiled in this whole matter and appropriate sanctions served.

“Although Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has, not in the past subscribed to the PFN, we recognize that he is a Pentecostal Pastor,” Omobude concluded.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    34 mins ago

    “Nobody is coming to take our land in Ekiti”- Fayemi
    57 mins ago

    N6.9b Fraud: “Fayose, You Can Have Your Passport, Return it 16 Sept”- Court
    1 hour ago

    UN expresses concern over slow development in Sahel region
    2 hours ago

    Olamide welcomes second son with partner
    2 hours ago

    Court remands 3 for beating policeman to death
    2 hours ago

    Mo Abudu’s daughter weds in California
    2 hours ago

    13 ships with petrol arrive Lagos ports
    2 hours ago

    Ethiopian Airlines clarifies alleged seizure of foreign currency at Addis Ababa Airport

    These Might Interest You...