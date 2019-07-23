PHOTOS: Osinbajo attends 90th Birthday celebration of Alhaji Jakande

VP Osinbajo with Alhaji Lateef Jakande and Wife, Alhaja S. A. Jakande.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, and Wife, Her Excellency Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo attends the 90th Birthday celebration of Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, the first civilian governor of Lagos State. He is accompanied by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu & Deputy Governor Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat. 23rd July, 2019. Photos: OVP MEDIA.
VP Osinbajo with Alhaja S. A. Jakande flanked by Her Excellency, Dolapo Osinbajo.
VP Osinbajo with Fmr. Gov. Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Fmr. Gov. Lagos State, Babatunde Raji Fashola; First Civilian Gov. Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande; Gov. Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu-Olu & Dep. Gov. Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.
VP Osinbajo and Wife, Her Excellency, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo and Fmr. Gov. Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
VP Osinbajo with Alhaji Lateef Jakande and Wife, Alhaja S. A. Jakande & Fmr. Gov. Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
