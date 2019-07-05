PHOTOS: Some of Diezani’s jewelries, Gold iphone forfeited to FG

PHOTOS: Some of Diezani's jewelries, Gold iphone forfeited to FG

Friday, July 5, 2019 7:15 pm


Photos of jewelry and a customized gold iphone all valued at $40m belonging to Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former Minister of Petroleum Resources which Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday, July 5, 2019, ordered forfeited to the federal government.
The order, followed an ex parte application filed by Ibrahim Magu led Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,   EFCC. The pictures were released by Tony Orilade, Ag. Head, Media & Publicity, EFCC.

