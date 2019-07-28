Pilgrims pray for Nigeria at the Prophet’s grave side

Sunday, July 28, 2019 3:24 pm


Nigerian pilgrims in Madinah on Sunday, trooped to the section of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

Nigerian pilgrims praying at a section of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

Thousands of Nigerian pilgrims in Madinah on Sunday, trooped to the section of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, where his grave is located to offer special prayers for Nigeria.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent in Madinah reports that the pilgrims were seen beside the grave offering two rakat prayers.

According to Dr Alhassan Yaaub, an Islamic scholar, one prayer offered at the Prophet’s mosque in Madinah is equivalent to one thousand prayers anywhere else in the world except in Masjid Haram in Makkah.

A pilgrim, Lawal Mohammed, who said he was able to pray beside the prophet’s grave, thanked almighty Allah to have been able to fulfil his life ambition at last.

“It has been my heart desire to offer prayer at the grave side of the Prophet since I arrived Madinah on July 12, but it has not been really easy due to large crowd.

“Offering prayer at the side of the prophet is very important to the Muslims as it quickens the response of almighty Allah to one’s request and prayer.

“Thank God I succeeded at last. I offered two rakat prayers for the peace, security and economic prosperity of Nigeria,” he said.

Another pilgrim, AbdulKadir Nuhu, described the crowd at the grave side as amazing, adding that he also prayed to almighty Allah to intervene in the affairs of Nigeria by taking control of its challenges.

Meanwhile, the number of 2019 pilgrims from Nigeria to the Holy Land rose to 24,993 with 51 flights as at Sunday according to figures from the Command Control Centre of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

