Pipeline explosion: Court remands welder

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday remanded a welder, Lanre Orebela, who allegedly caused the July 4 petroleum pipeline explosion in Ijegun area of the state.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Alex Komolafe, ordered that 35-year-old Orebela should be kept in the Ikoyi Prison, pending advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Komolafe adjourned until Aug. 26 for mention.

The police arraigned Orebela, who resides at No. 36, Shotter St., Ijegun, on a four count-charge bordering on murder, conspiracy and causing damage.

The court did not take the defendant’s plea on the count of murder.

He pleaded not guilty to the other counts.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Cousin Adams, said that the defendant set the pipeline ablaze on July 4, at 5.30a.m. at Awoluye/Catholic Mission St., Ijegun.

Adams said that the defendant caused the death of one Mr Bashiru Abdul and destroyed property worth millions of naira through the pipeline explosion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offences contravene Sections 223, 233, 339 and 341 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Murder is punishable with death by hanging according to Section 223 of the criminal law