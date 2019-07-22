Plateau by-election: INEC trains presiding staff

Plateau by-election: INEC trains presiding staff

Monday, July 22, 2019 4:30 pm


INEC Election Ballot Box


Ahead of the forthcoming by-election for Pengana Constituency in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday commenced a three-day training for 617 Presiding and Assistant Presiding Officers.

Declaring the training open in Jos, Mallam Hussaini Pai, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, said the training was crucial to the success of the by-election.

Represented by Alhaji Gbadamosi Rasheed, the commission’s Administrative Secretary in the state, Pai urged the participants to pay attention during the exercise.

He said the nation expected the commission to conduct free, fair and credible elections, hence INEC in turn expected good conduct from its ad-hoc staff.

“We expect all of you to be above board in terms of personal conduct and the assignments given to you,” he said.

Pai explained that only those with high competence in the use of the Smart Card Readers would be deployed to the field for the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the by-election has been slated for Aug. 3.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Uwajumogu: Constituents storm INEC Headquarters
    8 mins ago

    Woman, 36, in court for fraud
    8 mins ago

    Two suspected armed robbers shot dead in Benin
    16 mins ago

    Army hands over repentant insurgents to Borno government
    19 mins ago

    Kogi governor offsets N10m medical bill of kidney patient
    28 mins ago

    Egyptian court sentences 11 to life imprisonment for joining Islamic State
    38 mins ago

    Zimbabwe increases fuel prices second time in a week
    43 mins ago

    Nigerian teenager shot dead in South Africa

    These Might Interest You...