Plateau varsity non academic staff commence strike

The Non Academic Staff of Plateau State University,Bokkos, have embarked on an indefinite strike to press for the payment of their earned allowances and other entitlements.The staff, under aegis of Non Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions(NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), said the strike which began at 12 midnight on Friday, July 26, was total.The notice of the strike sent to the vice chancellor was signed by Mr RimdapTimnan, SSANU Chairman and Mr Jok Pam, chairman of NASU, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Jos.According to them, the decision was taken at a Joint Action Committee (JAC) Congress of the unions on Friday in Jos.The unions said that the strike became necessary due to failure of management of the institution to honour the ultimatums to that effect.“Recall that the Joint Action Committee of NASU and the SSANU had, in recent times, issued several ultimatums to Management to address its legitimate demands.“These demands include: implementation and payment of arrears of earned allowances to our members and payment of arrears of the staff gratuity fund.“Others include: constitution of a gratuity management board to manage and invest staff gratuity funds and conduct of a comprehensive staff audit to guarantee proper placement for our members.“Another demand is the inclusion of NASU and SSANU in the composition of the appointment and promotion committee, disciplinary committee, and committees constituted to amend the University’s law, conditions and scheme of service,” the unionists said.The unions, therefore, sued for the cooperation of the vice Chancellor in ensuring that no JAC member was compelled to perform any form of official duty during the strike