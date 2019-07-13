Plumbers partner Kwara govt to repair water pipes

To mitigate the acute water shortage in Ilorin metropolis, the Association of Professional Plumbers of Nigeria in Kwara State is partnering with the state government to repair burst water pipes.

The partnership is in collaboration with the Kwara Youth Centre, state Ministry of Water Resources and Water Corporation in a voluntary initiative to ensure free flow of water in Ilorin metropolis.

The Press Secretary in the Ministry of Water Resources, Mr. Lekan Onilu, disclosed in a statement in Ilorin on Saturday that the initiative was tagged: ‘Operation Repair Burst Pipe and Leakages in Kwara.’

According to the statement, the current second phase of the exercise was to ensure a free flow of water supply in Ilorin metropolis.

He said the first phase took place in May with the fixing of damaged household service pipes at Kuntu, Isale Aluko, Adeta, Baboko, Surulere and other areas of Ilorin metropolis.

Areas to be covered in the second phase, he said, include Tanke, Fate, Pipeline Road, Shaaba, Flower Garden, Okelele, Adabata, Agbo-Oba and Gaa-Akanbi amongst​ others.

Addressing the plumbers and youths at a meeting, the Permanent Secretary in the Water Resources Ministry, Dr. Ezekiel Afolabi, commended them for rendering a valuable assistance to the state.

He stated that the ministry was ready to give them support in ensuring that the exercise was successful.

Afolabi who also highlighted the importance of water as one of the major needs of human existence, said the present administration would do everything possible in ensuring availability of water in the state.

The convener of Kwara Youth Centre, Kayode Oyin-Zubair, and Chairman, Association of Professional Plumbers in the state, Alhaji Suleiman Onigbari, said the voluntary service was a response to complaints received from residents.

Oyin-Zubair and Onigbari reiterated their commitment to working with the Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq administration in ameliorating the challenge of water scarcity in the state.

NAN