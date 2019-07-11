Police arrest 3 men for allegedly kidnapping, drugging 5-year-old boy to death

The Kano State Police Command said it had arrested three men who allegedly abducted and killed a five year-old boy, Ahmad Ado.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano on Thursday, gave the names of the suspects as Ibrahim Ahmad, 20, Abdumajid Mohammed,18, and Musa Sanusi, 18.

He said on July 10 at 1:30 p.m, the police received a report that Ado, of Karkasara Quarters, Kano had been kidnapped by unknown persons at Ma’ahat Nursery and Primary School, Karkasara.

The commissioner said after abducting the adolescent, the kidnappers contacted his family and demanded the sum of N50 million as ransom.

Iliyasu explained that a team of Operation Puff Adder detectives from anti-kidnapping squad immediately swung into action, using technical intelligence, and succeeded in apprehending the suspects.

The commissioner said that the suspects confessed to have drugged the victim after they kidnapped him, leading to his death at Sheka Sabuwar, Abuja Quarters, Kano.

“The suspects buried the dead body in a shallow grave at an uncompleted building.

” Scene was visited by experts and the remains was exhumed,” he said.

Iliyasu said investigation was ongoing while the suspects would be charged to court.

He called on the good citizens of Kano to be wary of family and friends around them as criminals were constantly changing their mode of operation.