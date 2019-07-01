Police arrest 77 suspected criminals during midnight raid in Lagos

The operatives of the Lagos State Task Force during a mid-night raid in some parts of the state arrested 77 suspected criminals including sex workers.

Chairman of the task force, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed this in a press statement signed by Adebayo Taofiq, Head, Public Affairs Unit.

He said that the mid-night raid was carried out due to the incessant complaints by residents around Akowonjo, Egbeda, Shasha, Iyana-Ipaja, Ayobo and Abule-Oki in continuation of total eradication of criminal hideouts across the state.

CSP Egbeyemi disclosed further that the enforcement raid was carried out on the directives of both the government and that of Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Zubairu Muazu.

He stated that the commissioner was determined to tackle current challenges and make sure that criminal elements were no longer allowed free reign and would not be given freedom of space to practice any of their criminal act.

He confirmed that after the agency conducted a thorough screening of all those raided, only 12 males and 26 sex workers without proper means of identification were left to be prosecuted.

“We want to assure members of the public that there is a synergy among all security agencies across the state and that we will not renege in fulfilling our primary responsibility of protecting lives and properties,” he said.

CSP Egbeyemi also hinted that the enforcement team of the agency demolished all illegal shanties where criminal elements, Awawa cult gang hibernate to perpetrate their nefarious activities on innocent members of the public.

“A lot of criminal activities like rape, robbery and harbouring of criminals takes place at ‘Aluminium Village’ on daily basis.

“We receive daily complaints about criminal activities about the area from residents/victims and therefore mobilised to dislodge the entire area and flush out all criminals,” he added.

The chairman confirmed that six notorious members of dreadful ‘Awawa Cult Gang’ were arrested, while their ring leader, Tobi Akinsanya aka ‘Scorpion’, who was just released from prison was at large.

“While we are still on the trail of these two prime suspects, Tobi Akinsanya, and his second in command, we want to assure members of the public that this ‘Awawa Cult Gang’ have murdered sleep and they will not sleep anymore.

“We shall make sure that all of them are rooted out and they face the full wrath of the law, ” he said.

He, however, quoted the commissioner to have warned parents to always monitor their children and wards as anyone caught fomenting any trouble or engaging in any criminal activity such as selling/smoking illicit drugs, rape, cultism or robbery would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.