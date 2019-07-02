Police arrest 9 suspects over killing of 2 policemen in P/Harcourt

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 6:41 pm


Police:

...About N650,000, rifles of policemen carted away
Okafor   Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
The Rivers state police command says it has arrested nine suspects in connection with the killing of two mobile police men around the mile 2 Diobu axis of Port Harcourt on Monday.
Rivers police public Relation officer, Nnamdi Omoni, said the command swung into action immediately after the incident and was able to apprehend the suspects.
The statements reads, ‘’The Rivers State Police Command in less than 24 hours after the tragic killing of two Mobile Policemen at Ojoto Street in Mile 1 Diobu, PH, arrested nine (9) Suspects, who are currently being investigated in connection with the dastardly act.’’
“Their arrest was made possible barely 12 hours after the Commissioner of Police, CP Usman A.Belel, issued a marching order to all the Commanders of the tactical units to arrest with immediate effect the perpetrators of the heinous crime.
He added that the suspects arrested are currently being interrogated and will be made to bear the full weight of the law, if found complicit in the killing of the policemen.
He added that the commissioner appealed  to the residents of the State to remain calm; as there is no cause for alarm, assuring that the Command will not spare any effort in unveiling the identities of the assailants.
The Police spokesperson further appealed to the public to support with credible information that can burst not just the gang responsible for the killing of the two policemen, but other criminal gangs terrorizing the State and consequently make the State livable and peaceful for all.
The police spokesperson said the public can give the information through dedicated lines: 08032003524
08098880134, 08182157778.

The two policemen who were killed were attached to a beer distribution company, popularly known as “Paddy Man,”located at Nwachukwu/Ojoto street in Port Harcourt.

They were shot dead at about 9 am on their way to deposit money in the bank

Eyewitnesses claimed the gunmen who may have trailed the beer company’s vehicle, double-crossed it around Timber/Photo street and engaged the two policemen in an exchange of gunfire.
When sporadic gunshots became silent, the two Policemen were stone dead and their rifles and over N650,000 were reportedly carted away by the gunmen.
The driver of the beer distribution company;s vehicle also sustained gunshot wounds on his legs.

