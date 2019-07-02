Police arrest 9 suspects over killing of 2 policemen in P/Harcourt

The Rivers state police command says it has arrested nine suspects in connection with the killing of two mobile police men around the mile 2 Diobu axis of Port Harcourt on Monday.

Rivers police public Relation officer, Nnamdi Omoni, said the command swung into action immediately after the incident and was able to apprehend the suspects.

The statements reads, ‘’The Rivers State Police Command in less than 24 hours after the tragic killing of two Mobile Policemen at Ojoto Street in Mile 1 Diobu, PH, arrested nine (9) Suspects, who are currently being investigated in connection with the dastardly act.’’

“Their arrest was made possible barely 12 hours after the Commissioner of Police, CP Usman A.Belel, issued a marching order to all the Commanders of the tactical units to arrest with immediate effect the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

He added that the suspects arrested are currently being interrogated and will be made to bear the full weight of the law, if found complicit in the killing of the policemen.

He added that the commissioner appealed to the residents of the State to remain calm; as there is no cause for alarm, assuring that the Command will not spare any effort in unveiling the identities of the assailants.

The Police spokesperson further appealed to the public to support with credible information that can burst not just the gang responsible for the killing of the two policemen, but other criminal gangs terrorizing the State and consequently make the State livable and peaceful for all.

The police spokesperson said the public can give the information through dedicated lines: 08032003524

08098880134, 08182157778.