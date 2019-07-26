Police arrest suspected robbers using ‘pepper’ to snatch ‘okada’, others in Ogun

Police arrest suspected robbers using ‘pepper’ to snatch ‘okada’, others in Ogun

Friday, July 26, 2019 11:14 am


Police

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Ogun State Police Command has paraded two suspected robbers who allegedly specialize in using grinded pepper to snatch motorcycle (Okada) from owners.

The suspects, Olatunbosun Ogunleye and Titilope Fadimu, were also alleged to have raped female students of ICT Polytechnic, Isara, Remo, Ogun State, after robbing them of their possessions.

The two were said by have stormed the residents of the students, robbed them of their belongings and subsequently raped them.

The Ogun Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who paraded the two suspects alongside 12 others at the police headquarter in Eleweran Abeokuta said they were involved in car, motorcycle snatching, armed robbery and cultism among others.

According to the police PRO, the suspects would ask a bike rider to take them to a route well known to them and when they get to a narrow road, they would trick the rider to stop his bike and then pour the pepper on his face and take away his motorcycle.

He added that the Police Command also arrested criminal suspects engaged in crimes like cultism, armed robbery, rape, trading in illicit drugs and other henous crimes.

“In fact we have about14 of them. We have some of them who robbed students of ICT Polytechnic, Sapade. After robbing the students, they still forcefully had carnal knowledge of them. Two of them have been apprehended and are at the custody of the police, ” he said.

But the two suspects denied the allegation of rape leveled against them by the police, saying that they were robbers who specialized in motorcycle snatching.

“We started to steal motorcycle because somebody stole my motorcycle. We are not rapists and we didn’t go and rape any students we only steal motorcycle,” he said.

