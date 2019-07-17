Police burn 115 bags of Indian hemp in Oyo

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 4:47 pm


The Oyo State Police Command on Wednesday burnt 115 bags of Indian hemp seized from drug peddlers at Sando community in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the burning exercise was conducted at a refuse site in Lapite, Moniya area of Ibadan.

Speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of the exercise, Mr Maku Aderemi, the Officer in Charge of Surveillance in the Criminal Investigation Division of the command, said the bags were intercepted in Ayete on April 6 at about 1:15a.m based on tip off.

“Before we got to the scene, the owner of the Indian hemp had escaped and the substance was transported to the office.

“ Investigation is still ongoing in order to apprehend the owner of the Indian hemp,” Aderemi said.

He further said that a court order to destroy the Indian hemp was obtained, adding that the burning would serve as a deterrent to other peddlers.

Also speaking, a pharmacist, Mr Hamidu Adediran, said distribution of such drugs on the streets could wreak havoc on the society.

He said the increasing crime wave in the country may be linked to indulgence in hard drugs.

“All hands must be on deck to make sure that this type of exercise is done regularly to curb distribution of hard drugs,” he said.

NAN reports that officials of the state Ministry of Environment and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency attended the exercise. (NAN)

