Police confirm abduction of 4 expatriates in Kwara

Sunday, July 21, 2019 8:05 pm


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria

The Kwara command of Nigeria Police has confirmed that a gang of suspected kidnappers on Saturday night abducted four foreign nationals along Gbugbu-Lafiagi Road in the Edu Local Government area of Kwara.

DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, the Public Relations Officer of the command confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)in Gbugbu on Sunday.

Okasanmi gave names of the gang members as Seyit Keklik (25), Yasin Colak (33), Ergun Yurdakul (35), and Senerapal (40).

NAN gathered that the abducted expatriates were working at a quarry site located within the area.

A source told NAN that they were on their way back from Gbugbu Market, where they had gone to buy energy drinks, to Gbale, a village where the quarry is located.

According to the source, the kidnappers waylaid them and took them to an unknown destination.

The nationality of the expatriates could not be ascertained as the source identified them as Palestinians while another said there were Turkish citizens.

The police spokesman said that efforts had begun to rescue the abductees and it was already yielding positive results

