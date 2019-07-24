Police confirm release of Sen. Abbo’s stepmother

The Police in Adamawa has confirmed the release of Sen. Elisha Abbo’s stepmother, Madam Rifkatu Elisha.

The Spokesman of the command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya, confirmed the release to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Wednesday.

Yahaya said that the woman was abducted by unknown gunmen about two weeks ago at the family house of Abbo at Muchalla village in Mubi North Local Government Area of the state.

“Our men from the Inspector General of Police team together with other special forces deployed for the operation in the area during patrol sighted her (Rifkatu Elisha).

“She was sighted on a street along Bagira road in Mubi town of Mubi North Local Government Area on Wednesday.

“She is now taken to the Mubi General Hospital for medical examination,” Yahaya said.

He said no ransom was paid before her release and no suspect was has been arrested in connection with the abduction.

He however said that Madam Elisha was assisting the command with useful information in its investigation.

Meanwhile, Yahaya said the command had arrested three suspects in connection with the abduction of the Permanent Secretary of state Ministry of Mineral Resources, Mr Emmanuel Piridimso.

He said the suspects; Adamu Muhammed alias Mai Gero, 35, was arrested in Yola North Local Government Area with two others from Song Local Government Area with three rifles.

He also confirmed that the abductors had collected the sum of about N1.5 million before releasing the victim.