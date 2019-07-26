Police foil bank robbery, kill three suspects in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Attempts by suspected armed robbers to rob a new generation bank located along Birabi Street, GRA, Port Harcourt, on Thursday was foiled by gallant officers of the Rivers State Police Command.

The State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, while parading the suspects said men of Special Operations Squad, acting on credible information engaged the hoodlums who opened fire on the Police.

According to him, men of Swift Operation Squad, SOS, acting on credible information stormed the GRA to trail the armed robbers who had perfected plans to rob the new generation bank.

He added that on sighting the policemen, the robbers engaged them gunfight which left three of the robbers were fatally wounded.