Police kill 4 suspected kidnappers in Taraba

The Police Command in Taraba on Monday confirmed the killing of four suspected kidnappers by policemen in Bali Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

DSP David Misal, the Police Public Relations’ Officer in the state disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Jalingo.

Misal said that the suspected kidnappers were killed in their camp located on the mountain top in Kungana area of the LGA.

“The DPO of Bali received a tip off that the kidnappers who have been operating within the area were hiding on the mountains, we quickly mobilised the police and vigilance groups.

“On getting to the camp, there was a serious gun duel which led to the death of four of the suspected kidnappers,” he said.

Misal explained that a Dane gun, charms, pot of soup, solar panel and ammunition were recovered from the kidnappers’ den.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident happened in less than one week after the command constituted a Special Anti Kidnapping Squad comprising operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad and the Mobile Police Unit.