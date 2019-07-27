Police kill notorious armed robber in Kano

Saturday, July 27, 2019 12:44 pm


The Police Command in Kano state said it had kill a member of a notorious armed robbery gang, name withheld, terrorising Rano town along Falgore Forest Axis.

The Police Public Relations Officer,(PPRO) for the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, made disclosure in Kano on Saturday.

He said the killing followed exchange of gun battle between Puff-Adder Operatives and armed robbers.

Haruna said that on July 26 at about 3:40 a.m, team of policemen of Operation Puff-Adder attached to Police Area Command Rano were alerted that a gang of four armed robbers attacked residents of Rano.

He said that police immediately rushed to the scene where they engaged the armed robbers in a gun duel.

Haruna said in the process, the Puff-Adder Operatives with superior gunfire gunned down one of the gang while the remaining three escaped into the nearby thick forest.

“On hot chase, the robbers abandoned a locally made pistol with three rounds of live cartridges,” he said.
Haruna notedd that the gang had been terrorising Rano, Kibiya, Bunkure, Tudun Wada along Falgore Forest Axis for a while.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu,had directed that the three fleeing suspects be tracked on time, identified and arrested.

The PPRO said that Iliyasu also directed that exhibits or arms in the possession of the gang be recovered.

Haruna called on the good citizens of the state to continue to cooperate with the Police for prompt information and intelligence reports on any form of crime and across the state for quick and timely response.

