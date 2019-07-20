Police: Lagos Airport intruder is from Niger

Police: Lagos Airport intruder is from Niger

Saturday, July 20, 2019 6:45 pm


The intruder on the Azman plane

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos Police Command, has identified the man who climbed an Azman Air aircraft at the airport on Friday as Usman Adamu from neighbouring Republic of Niger.

The spokesperson for the Command, DSP Joseph Alabi, disclosed the identity of the 32-year-old Nigerien to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Alabi said the Nigerien, who is currently being held by the command, could not speak or understand English Language.

He, however said investigation was still ongoing to ascertain how Adamu gained access to the heavily restricted area at the airport.

Passengers aboard a Port Harcourt-bound Azman Air flight were thrown into panic on Friday after Adamu climbed the aircraft while it was about to take off at the MMIA.

According to video clips taken by one of the passengers, Adamu was seen entering the fuselage of the aircraft with a hand luggage and also climbing one of its wings.

He was later apprehended by Aviation Security Personnel of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and taken to its detention facility, before the case was transferred to the Police for further investigation.

Following the development, FAAN gave an indefinite suspension to the Aviation Security Unit heads who were on duty when the incident occurred.

FAAN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, had in a statement, said the agency viewed the breach as a serious security concern.

She said FAAN had begun investigation to ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the incident to forestall future occurrence.

Yakubu said the suspension of the personnel was pending the completion of investigation into the security infringement.

NAN reports that the affected officers include the Airport Chief of Security, Mamman Mohammed Sadiku, and International Terminal Security Office, Oni Abiodun.

Others are Head of Department, Domestic Terminal 2, Kenneth Okezie and Head of Department, Domestic Terminal 1, Adebowale Ayodele.

Yakubu disclosed that in the interim, a General Manager, Dr Anne Enyinnaya-Egbadon, had been detailed to take charge of security at the airport.

She explained that other affected officers had also been replaced.

She said the current arrangement was aimed at ensuring an efficient and thorough investigation toward the recovery and sustenance of the airport’s proactive security integrity.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Police arrest 2 suspected kidnappers, recover arms in Enugu
    17 mins ago

    Banditry: Angry villagers drop dead body at Zamfara govt. house
    20 mins ago

    Delta Monarch Hails Okowa’s Developmental Strides
    46 mins ago

    Failure to pay $97m tax: Midwestern Oil and Gas Company dragged to court
    3 hours ago

    APGA Opens Own Headquarters in Abuja, Says Other Parties Still Tenants
    4 hours ago

    War on Fake Drugs: Hoodlums Attack NAFDAC Officials in Onitsha
    4 hours ago

    66,725 voters to participate in Plateau by-election – INEC
    5 hours ago

    Iran warns against U.S. destabilising acts in world

    These Might Interest You...