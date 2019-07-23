Police nab 2 suspects for allegedly kidnapping, killing girl, 8

Police nab 2 suspects for allegedly kidnapping, killing girl, 8

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 4:13 pm


Police:

The Police Command in Kano State says it has arrested two suspects for allegedly kidnapping and killing an eight-year-old girl, Aisha Umar.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kano.

Haruna said that detectives from the command’s Anti Kidnapping Squad of “Operation Puff-Adder” arrested the suspects after it received on July 22, a report of a lifeless body discovered inside a well at Gandun Albasa, Kano.

He said that the corpse was evacuated and taken to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano.

The PPRO said the body was later identified to be that of the eight-year-old girl who was earlier kidnapped at Tudun Wada, Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state.

Haruna called on the public to always report any incident, suspicious persons or movement promptly to the nearest police station.

He said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu, had directed that the remaining fleeing suspects be tracked and arrested, adding that the arrested ones would be charged to court after investigations.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    AfDB tasks builders on affordable homes
    35 mins ago

    Reps divided over El-Zakzaky’s freedom
    37 mins ago

    Kogi police arrest 36 robbery, kidnap, cultism suspects
    45 mins ago

    Sookos, Ife high chiefs divided over usage of ” beaded crowns”
    1 hour ago

    Man cries out to I-G over wife’s killing at check point
    1 hour ago

    1,190 intending pilgrims from Plateau for 2019 Hajj
    2 hours ago

    Ministetial screening: Senate shifts vacation by a week
    2 hours ago

    Oyetola, Nigeria ethnic nationalities Walk for Osun

    These Might Interest You...