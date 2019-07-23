Police nab 2 suspects for allegedly kidnapping, killing girl, 8

The Police Command in Kano State says it has arrested two suspects for allegedly kidnapping and killing an eight-year-old girl, Aisha Umar.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kano.

Haruna said that detectives from the command’s Anti Kidnapping Squad of “Operation Puff-Adder” arrested the suspects after it received on July 22, a report of a lifeless body discovered inside a well at Gandun Albasa, Kano.

He said that the corpse was evacuated and taken to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano.

The PPRO said the body was later identified to be that of the eight-year-old girl who was earlier kidnapped at Tudun Wada, Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state.

Haruna called on the public to always report any incident, suspicious persons or movement promptly to the nearest police station.

He said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu, had directed that the remaining fleeing suspects be tracked and arrested, adding that the arrested ones would be charged to court after investigations.