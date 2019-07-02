Police recruitment: Applicants with tattoo, mentally unstable, stand disqualified – Command warns

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 6:56 pm


The Police Command in Enugu State warns that shortlisted applicants wearing tattoos and are mentally unstable stand to be automatically disqualified.

The State Police Public Relations Officer,(PPRO) SP Ebere Amaraizu, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu while speaking on the ongoing physical screening of shortlisted applicants from the state.

The week-long exercise backed by the Police Service Commission (PSC) started on Monday, July 1 and will end on Saturday, July 6.

It begins from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the Command Headquarters, Enugu.

Amaraizu said that the exercise had been hitch-free as applicants from the 17 Local Government Areas had their various days of physical screening posted at the Police Headquarters and the Local Government headquarters.

The police spokesperson said that all applicants must first undergo physical appearance screening and certificate presentation.

According to him, shortlisted applicants will undergo extensive medical examination, body mass and height index measures as well as sight check.

“Team of police medical officers are examining if the applicant had tattoo or questionable mark on him or her and if that is spotted, it means automatic disqualification from the exercise.

“Our psychologists are also at the screening venue to examine the applicants psychologically to know their mental and emotional status.

“This is to ensure that they are psychologically balanced and mentally okay for the job,’’ he said.

PSC had shortlisted 2,945 applicants in Enugu State for physical screening for police constable recruitment.

Shortlisted applicants must come to the screening venue with original and photocopies of their credentials as well as an office file, evidence of invitation letter from PSC, a duly signed guarantor’s form and two recent passport photographs.

They are expected to dress for the exercise in white T-shirt on white shorts.

