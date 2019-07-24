Police to American for alleged assault at Lagos Airport

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 10:17 pm


The Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos Police Command, says it will on Thursday charge an American, Breedlove Shawn, for allegedly assaulting and inflicting grievous bodily injury on a towing van operator at the airport.

Mr Danjuma Garba, Divisional Police Officer, International Airport, Lagos, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Garba said Shawn, 52, would be arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ogba on a two- count charge bordering on assault resulting in grievous bodily harm.

He said the accused had on Wednesday morning at the MMIA,  allegedly used a car key to injure the ears of 32-year-old Femi Banjoko, an employee of Billafary Towing Services Limited.

Garba said the assault occurred after the U.S citizen was accosted by officials of the towing services, contracted by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for allegedly parking at a restricted area of the airport and attempted to tow the vehicle.

He said Shawn had been to Nigeria four times to see a female friend (names withheld) who resided in Lagos.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of the towing company, Alhaji Lamidi Falekulo, told newsmen that the American broke his car key in one of Banjoko’s ears, causing blood to gush out.

Falekulo said the victim was immediately rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Ikeja, where an operation was carried out to save his life.

“The man parked at the restricted area where “No Parking” notice was conspicuously written.”

He said Shawn had been detained and the injured staffer taken to the  hospital, where he would undergo surgery.

