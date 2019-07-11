Police Zone 2 arrests 8 suspected kidnappers, 135 others

Police Zone 2 arrests 8 suspected kidnappers, 135 others

Thursday, July 11, 2019 7:19 pm


No fewer than 143 persons, including eight suspected kidnappers, were arrested in Lagos and Ogun in the last three months, Zone 2 Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Lawal Shehu, has said.

Shehu told newsmen on Thursday in Lagos that the command also foiled 134 armed robbery incidents and recovered eight vehicles and over 200 arms and ammunition within the period.

“We are hereby seizing this opportunity to pass our messages to all criminals within Lagos and Ogun states that we are all out for them and it is not going to  be business as usual.

“They should leave the jurisdiction of the zone and relocate to where they can do it and go scot-free,” he said.

The AIG also warned policemen to shun bribery and corruption and  avoid detaining suspects longer than necessary.

“On no account should officers detain any suspect because of bail money; any officer caught in this act will also be dealt.

“I would like to state that bail is free in all the police divisional offices and within the zone,” he said.

The AIG added that the “Operation Puff Ader”, recently launched in the zone was aimed at fighting any form of criminal activities there.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Zubairu Muazu, men of the Rapid Response Squad and Zonal Intervention Squad were also present at the briefing.

