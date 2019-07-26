Polio: Jigawa agency vaccinates 44,157 children



says it has vaccinated 44,157 children in Birniwa Local Government Area during the April round of Immunisation Plus Days (IPDs).

Alhaji Umar Said, the council’s Manager, National Programme on Immunisation (NPI), made the disclosure in Birniwa on Friday while presenting report of the exercise to the council’s Chairman, Alhaji Mohammad Dole.

The manager said the figure represented 100 percent coverage of the target population.

He said 49,180 Oral Polio Vaccines (OPV) were used in the exercise, and the wasted rate of vaccines stood at eight per cent.

Said thanked the council for donating N240,000 and more than 100 cartons of sweets to lure the benefiting children for the vaccination.

The chairman of the council commended the manager “for the unprecedented coverage of the target children.”

He promised to continue to assist the agency in its operations by providing vehicles to enhance access to remote areas. (NAN)