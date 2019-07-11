Political tension, grand plan to distract us – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that the political tension in the state is a grand plan by some people to distract him from giving dividends of democracy to Edo people.

He disclosed this Thursday in Benin at a solidarity rally organised by labour groups, market women, representatives of religious groups, youths and pensioners, to pledge their support to his administration.

Obaseki who said he would remain focused, assured that Edo is in safe hands with himself, the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and Secretary to State Government, Osarodion Ogie, on the saddle.

“We will continue to remain focused. Our focus is to use the money we have in Edo State to build infrastructure, assist our children get the best education and maintain leadership in education in the country and continue to produce the best manpower for our country.

“I will continue to commit to my electoral promises to Edo people to create a minimum of 200,000 jobs in my first term in office. By the grace of God. I have already created over a 100,000 jobs. We are not there yet, but we will get there.

“What I will not do as a Governor and an Edo man, is eat the seed yam which is meant for cultivation so that we can have a bumper harvest. The little money we have today, I will not allow anyone eat it.

“The money is meant to be invested so that we can have a future for our children in this country. This is the struggle which started 12 years ago and which we must lead. We have not started, this is the beginning,” he said.

Earlier, representatives of the various groups said the solidarity rally was embarked upon to tell Nigerians how much impact the Obaseki administration has made in their lives.

They expressed appreciation to the governor and his team for prioritising their well-being with the regular payment of workers’ salaries, pension, revamp of public schools, health centres amongst other people-centric programmes and policies.

Leader of the market women in the statee, Madam Blacky Omorogbe, said the former Governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, gave the people of the state a good successor who has continued to transform all sectors of the state.

She added that the market women are fully in support of the governor’s second term bid.

“Oshiomhole assured us that Obaseki will deliver the dividends of democracy to us, and today, Obaseki has not disappointed us,” she said.