Port Harcourt hosts 2019 ‘Bole’ festival

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Besides negative narratives of Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital, being ravaged by cult gangs who are making living difficult for many, there are other things to cheer about in the oil city.

For instance, a first time visitor to Port Harcourt, you cannot miss the allure of the roasted plantain popularly known as “Bole” and complimented by specially prepared irresistible pepper sauce at different street corners of the city.

This popular delicacy is now the subject of an annual festival called Bole Food festival which started in 2016.

For this year, the organizers have announced programmes for the 2019 edition themed ‘Our taste, Our Culture’, a one-day event aimed at celebrating the rich heritage of the Niger Delta through food with emphasis on the various creative ways people prepare roasted plantain known as ‘Bole’.

“We expect another successful and fun-filled event that will also set the standard in highlighting the importance of celebrating our culture and local cuisine,” Bole food festival convener, Iwuh Chinonso said.

According to him, “Bole Festival has grown in prestige and attendance over the years and is currently able to compete with food festivals anywhere in the country.”

“This year we want the event to represent that growth creatively and in terms of market appeal as a brand while maintaining the casual fun atmosphere that has endeared us to the people,” Chinonso said.

The event had only 300 people in attendance in 2016 and had over 8,000 people and over 80 food vendors in attendance in 2018.

The festival is usually marked by side attractions such as music performances, comedy, food competitions, indoors and outdoor games with prizes to be won and gaming activities for kids.