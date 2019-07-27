Poverty alleviation panacea to insecurity – Amaechi

Related

Mr Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers and immediate past Minister of Transportation on Saturday says poverty alleviation at all levels of government is panacea to lingering insecurity in the country.Amaechi who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja stressed that only viable and productive economy that creates jobs will surmount the spate of insecurity in the country..He commended the APC-led federal government for devising templates aimed at revamping the economy.“This government knows the problems of the country which they inherited.“That is why President Muhammadu Buhari declares war against poverty as a means to ending insecurity,’’ he said.Amaechi, who made the President’s new ministerial nominee list, restated the need to revitalize the economy for sustainable development at all levels.He identified youth empowerment as vital in wealth creation for a stable and secured polity.NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on June 12, democracy day, promised to reduce poverty to minimal level in Nigeria.The APC-led federal government since inception in 2015 had given bailout funds to states and introduced youth empowerment scheme called N-Power, among other strategies to revamp the economy.