Poverty alleviation panacea to insecurity – Amaechi

Poverty alleviation panacea to insecurity – Amaechi

Saturday, July 27, 2019 6:29 pm


Amaechi:


Mr Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers and immediate past Minister of Transportation on Saturday says poverty alleviation at all levels of government is panacea to lingering insecurity in the country.
Amaechi who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja stressed that only viable and productive economy that creates jobs will surmount the spate of insecurity in the country..
He commended the APC-led federal government for devising templates aimed at revamping the economy.
“This government knows the problems of the country which they inherited.
“That is why President Muhammadu Buhari declares war against poverty as a means to ending insecurity,’’ he said.
Amaechi, who made the President’s new ministerial nominee list, restated the need to revitalize the economy for sustainable development at all levels.
He identified youth empowerment as vital in wealth creation for a stable and secured polity.
NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on June 12, democracy day, promised to reduce poverty to minimal level in Nigeria.
The APC-led federal government since inception in 2015 had given bailout funds to states and introduced youth empowerment scheme called N-Power, among other strategies to revamp the economy.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    27 mins ago

    Gov. Zulum blames poverty, unemployment for insurgency
    37 mins ago

    Buratai charges army on regular exercises, sports,
    2 hours ago

    LG autonomy: 9 Nasarawa LGs can’t pay salaries without borrowing – Gov Sule
    3 hours ago

    Unilag post UTME test Aug 26 – 30
    3 hours ago

    Unilag announces date for post UTME screening application
    3 hours ago

    Veteran Sports journalist, Akinloye Oyebanji, dies at 62
    5 hours ago

    Plateau varsity non academic staff commence strike
    6 hours ago

    Tunisia bids farewell to president Essebsi at funeral

    These Might Interest You...