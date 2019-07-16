Reconstruction of markets: Traders celebrate, hail Wike

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Traders of newly constructed Rumuwoji (Mile One) Market and the Fruit Garden Market in Port Harcourt are happy with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for delivering on his promise to them.

The traders who described Governor Wike as a high-performing administrator that fulfils all his promises, thanked him for the markets.

The Rumuwoji (Mile One) Market is an architectural masterpiece, with very modern facilities to aid trading in a very conducive environment. It has quality security infrastructure, , water sprinklers to fight fire , Fire Station, Cold Room, clinic and storage facilities.

General Manager of SPG Construction, Bassam Dahdah said that the construction work started in August 2017, with all facilities in the market completed around February 2019. He said that the Market is ready for Commissioning .

A Trader, Kate Ako described Governor Wike as a wonderful leader who heard the cry of the traders and intervened when they needed him. She said that the market is one of the best in the country.

Chuks Emenike said that the traders are happy that the Rivers State Governor kept his promise to deliver an international market.

He said: “We the entire traders of Mile One Market earnestly thank our amiable Governor for building the best Market for us. He promised he will do it and he has done it”.

Chairman of Rumuwoji (Mile One) Market Union, Mr Eze Ndubueze said Governor Wike will always be appreciated by Rivers Traders for his commitment to their welfare.

“The effort of Governor Wike as far as this market is concerned is excellent. This is the best Market around. On behalf of the traders, I am telling the Rivers State Governor, thank you. God will bless and keep him”, he said.

Another trader, Mrs McDonald Ngozi said that Governor Wike cannot be compared to any other leader because of his truthful nature and love for the delivery of quality projects.

She said that the Mile One Market is a testament of the governor’s commitment to his people.

Denibo Briggs said all traders are solidly behind Governor Wike for delivering an amazing Market to them.

The fruit Garden Market at D-Line Port Harcourt has taken shape with key facilities in place across the facility.

The Market has open and lock up shops.

It also has a perimeter fence, a car park, warehouses and security features for the protection of the market.

Chairman of Fruit Garden Market Traders Union, Mr Chigozie Nnodim said Governor Wike is the best thing to happen to traders in Rivers.

He said: “Since the Market got burnt, the Governor has carried us along. He empowered us with money to re-start our businesses after the loss. He promised to reconstruct the market and he has delivered a wonderful structure. We are looking forward to occupying the Market.”.

The Task Force Chairman of Fruit Garden Market, Abubakar Kebbi, expressed happiness that Governor Wike delivered the market to the traders.

A trader at the Market, Nkechi Amadi said the construction of the Fruit Garden Market is a wonderful achievement.

She praised the Rivers State Governor for living up to his promise.

Also speaking, Austina Achomadu said that the leadership style of Governor Wike is unique.

“I have seen different Governors, but Nyesom Wike is the best. This market is a great effort”.