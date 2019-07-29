Rep offsets N1m medical bills for detained patients at OAUTHC, Ile-Ife

Rep. Taofeek Ajilesoro, representing Ife Central Federal Constituency, has offset N1million medical bills for detained patients at Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC).

Ajilesoro paid the bills during his courtesy visit to the office of the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Prof. Victor Adetiloye, in Ile-Ife on Monday.

The lawmaker said that teaching hospital was a well recognised hospital where citizens who suffer from one ailment or the other ran to for their medical treatment.

According to him, OAUTHC is a hospital where competent and qualified professionals are trained and work for safety of the masses.

He, therefore, noted that the institution must be fully equipped with modern facilities.

He said government alone could not finance healthcare delivery services across the country in terms of provision for modern equipment and other facilities.

Ajilesoro pledged to contribute his quota to the growth and development of the Institution, saying that the present administration would do the things rightly to ensure Nigerians enjoyed dividends of democracy.

The Rep also visited Oja-Tuntun Market where he compensated 12 traders who were affected by a recent fire outbreak in the market.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 12 shops got burnt in the Ife New Market on July 7, where property worth N2 million were destroyed.

He said that he would rebuild the burnt shops for the owners, empower them and would ensure that the people would not have any cause to regret voting him to represents them at Abuja.

“Oja-Tuntun is historical market, where both indigenes and sojourners are making their ends means.

“I grew up in this market and all my achievement today can be attached to this market. That Osun collects highest IGR, means that more people are patronising this market from near and far,” he stated.

Earlier, while welcoming Ajilesoro to the hospital, the Chief Medical Director, Prof Adetiloye, commended the Rep and his team.

Adetiloye urged him to assist the hospital in terms of providing modern equipment and standard wards to replace the old structures.

He also lauded Sen. Iyiola Omisore that used his office to change the landmark of the hospital, which he said still continued till date paying the bills of detained patients yearly.

He said that Dr Raman Adedoyin also presented beautiful gates for phase One and phase Two of the teaching hospital among other indigenes that had helped in one way or the other.

Adetiloye, therefore, appealed to Ajilesoro not to relent in partnering the hospital in maintaining the standard