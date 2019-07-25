Reps amend standing orders, approve open voting

Reps amend standing orders, approve open voting

Thursday, July 25, 2019 10:20 pm



The House of Representatives has amended its Standing Orders to allow open voting for future election of presiding officers.

This followed unanimous adoption of a report by the ad hoc Committee on Review of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives at plenary on Thursday.

The new rule says, members shall clearly state and make open candidates of their choice for the presiding officers.
Presenting the report, Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Ihonvbere Julius (APC-Edo) urged the house to consider and approve it.

After several amendments, house also approved for the Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly to conduct election for members-elect of the house on the day of inauguration.

The decision was aimed at saving time on the day of inauguration as the clerk usually conduct election in the Senate before going to the house to do same.

Among other developments, the parliamentarian agreed that the National Pledge be recited daily after the opening prayers before legislative activities start.

The house thereafter, adjourned plenary till Sept. 17.

