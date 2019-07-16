Reps to constitute 102 standing c’ttees in September

The House of Representatives will announce its 102 standing committees in September, Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC-Plateau), member of the ad hoc Committee on Media and Publicity has said.

Gagdi said this while addressing a newsman on the activities of the house on Tuesday in Abuja.

“In the executive session held today, and Mr Speaker during the session promised members that standing committees would be constituted sometime in September, but the House Service Committee will be put in place before we go on recess on either July 25 or July 26.

“Out of 102 standing committees, Mr Speaker would constitute only the House Service Committee to enable the house service check into the offices of members lacking some form of electronics or furniture,” he said.

The lawmaker also said that the ad hoc committees constituted to investigate the crises in Edo and Bauchi states houses of assembly would submit their reports to the house before it goes on recess.

“A lot of activities in the House where in past weeks, motions and matters of urgent public importance were brought to the floor by members of various constituencies.

“On the issues of the two ad hoc committees regarding Edo and Bauchi states, the committees are doing their job before we go on recess, will submit their reports based on the time limit given to them by the house,” he said.

He also said that the committee constituted to investigate the employment saga in Ministries, Departments and Agencies had representatives from all the 36 states of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the investigative committee was constituted on July 10 and was given three weeks to submit its findings.

Gagdi said an ad hoc committee was also investigating the issue of pipeline explosion and fire outbreak in Rivers.