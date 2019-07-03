Rescue of Daura District Head: Super Cop Abba Kyari and His 48 Other Exploits!

Ademola Adegbamigbe

On Tuesday 2 July 2019, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari-led IGP Intelligence Response team successfully rescued the District Head of Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar-Uba. He was abducted on 1 May in his home town Daura, Katsina State.

This operation is an additional feather to the cap of Kyari, the nemesis of Nigerian criminals and desperadoes of different shades. He has other 48 others exploits to his credit, making him one of the most super cops this side of the Atlantic.

For six weeks, Abba Kyari and his men went to work in concert with OC SIBs Kaduna and Niger States. They conducted High level Intelligence Led Operations in Kaduna, Bauchi, Niger, Katsina, Katsina and Kogi States.

The Kano State Police Command, according to TheNEWS story of Tuseday, said the District Head of Daura was rescued unhurt by the IGP Intelligence Response Team in an operation conducted on Monday night in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Haruna Abdullahi, said this in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano, on Tuesday. He said that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Operation Puff Adder Intelligent Response Team, in conjunction with Kano state Police Command, carried out the operation at Gangan Ruwa Quarters, Kumbotso LGA, at 8:00 about pm on Monday.

“The operation was conducted at 2000hrs and Magajin Garin Daura, was rescued unhurt, arrests were made and arms and ammunition recovered.”

The command spokesman, as this magazine earlier published, did not give details on the number of suspects arrested, but said the area had been cordoned off and efforts were being intensified to arrest other suspects.

Here are some of Abba Kyari’s expolits, according to thenigerianvoice.com

• Arrest of Nigeria’s most notorious kidnap kingpin billionaire kidnapper Chukwudumeme Onwaumadike,aka Evans in Lagos State and his gangmembers,

• Arrest of the killers of former Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) Air Marshal Alex Badeh ‘rtd’ along Keffi-Gitata Kaduna Road,

• Arrest of the most wanted Boko-Haram Commander, Umar Abdulmalik and eight of his terrorists gang members,

• Arrest of 22 Boko-Haram terrorist gang members responsible for the kidnap of the Chibok School girls in 2014 and also responsible for series of suicide bombings/several attacks and ambush against security Agents in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States.

• Captured the most deadly kidnapper in the history of Nigeria, Henry Chibueze aka “Vampire” in Owerri, Imo State and his gangmembers

• Arrest of the deadly Offa bank robbers that invaded Offa town, Kwara State and robbed five commercial banks, the gang also murdered over 31 innocent Nigerians making it the deadliest bank robberies in the history of Nigeria.

• Arrest of men who kidnapped a serving Assistant Comptroller of Customs In Portharcourt,

• Arrest of a syndicate of kidnappers, armed bandits and their sponsors in Zamfara State, after the gang had kidnapped the twin sisters before their wedding,

• Arrest of deadly armed robbers and murderers who escaped from lawful custody at the SARS Lokoja, Kogi State,

• Arrest of deadly kidnappers responsible for the kidnap/murder of Mr. John Iheanacho, a staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)/President of Eastern Zone Investment Cooperative Society Ltd, in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State,

• Arrest of suspect responsible for the murder of Lieutenant Abubakar Yahaya Yusuf a serving Naval Officer and his girlfriend Miss. Lorraine Onye in Rivers State,

• Arrest of deadly kidnappers responsible for the kidnap of two South African Citizens in Kaduna State,

• Arrest of the Terrorist responsible for the bombing of Kuje and Nyanya towns of Abuja and recovery of primed bombs in the FCT,

• Arrest of deadly kidnappers responsible for the kidnap of two Americans and two Canadians in Kaduna State,

•Arrest Of a notorious criminal who threaten to Kill the Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar and his Family.

• Arrest of the kidnappers of elder statesman Chief Olu Falae in Ondo State,

• Arrest of a gang of deadly killers responsible for the killing of several innocent persons in Benue State and recovery of their operational weapons,

• Arrest of a notorious arms and dealer who specializes in selling arms to armed robbers, kidnappers and politicians in South-West and recovery of over 50 arms and thousands of life ammunition,

• Arrest of the most notorious armed robber in the South-West, Abiodun Egunjobi, aka “Godogodo” in Ibadan, Oyo State. He was responsible for the death of over 500 innocent Nigerians and Police Officers,

• Arrest of the kidnappers of the Turkish School Girls in Ogun and Lagos States,

• Arrest of the kidnappers/murderers of Barrister Sherif Yazid along Abuja-Kaduna Express road,

• Arrest of the most notorious kidnapping kingpin in Kogi State, Halti Bello, and 20 of his gang members, the gang had been terrorizing Kogi State and its environ for many years, who also kidnapped and murdered one Istifanus Gurama a senior staff of Dangote group,

• Arrest of more than 15 different gangs of kidnappers totaling over 300 kidnappers and recovery of over 200 AK47 rifles and other dangerous weapons used in terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highways,

• Arrest of kidnappers/murderers of the Production Manager of Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Limited Mr. Ubani Onyema in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State,

• Arrest of the most Notorious assassin in the South-west Ade Lawyer and his gang responsible for series of killings in various parts of Lagos State and South-western Nigeria,

• Arrest of the Kidnappers of Isheri Landlords in Lagos State,

• Arrest of the kidnappers of 80 -year old Chief Felix Ogbona in Aba, Abia State,

• Arrest of assassins and masterminds who gruesomely murdered Mr. Uba Emmanuel aka Onwa in Festac Town, Lagos State,

• Arrest of kidnappers of Dr. Alex Pepple in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State,

• Arrest of the kidnappers of Ikorodu School Girls in Lagos State,

• Arrest of the kidnappers of CBN Governor’s wife in Delta State,

• Arrest of the kidnappers of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse in Kaduna State,

• Arrest of the kidnappers of Serrie Leonian Deputy High Commissioner in Kaduna State,

• Arrest of the kidnappers of former Minister of Finance Okonjo Iweala’s Mother in Delta State,

• Arrest of Niger-Delta militants planning to bomb 3rd Mainland bridge/recovery of arms and explosives in Lagos State,

• Arrest of Niger Delta militants/notorious kidnappers and recovery of GPMG, Ak 47 rifles and military grenades in Port-harcourt, Rivers State,

• Arrest of notorious gang who planned to kidnap Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola in Lagos State,

• Arrest of the kidnappers of Oniba of Iba a first class King in Lagos State,

• Arrest of kidnappers of Hon. Sani Bello member of House of Reps/representing Mashi Federal Constituency of Katsina State (now late),

• Arrest of the armed robbers/militants who attacked and robbed Lekki, Ikorodu, Festac and Agbara Banks in Ogun and Lagos State,

• Arrest of the kidnappers of the three Orekoya’s Children in Lagos State,

• Arrest of the kidnappers of Former Chairman of Ejigbo LGA in Lagos State,

• Arrest of killers of Oyo State member of House of Assembly in Oyo State,

• Arrest of the kidnappers and killers of Reverend father Adeyi in Otukpo Benue State,

• Arrest of kidnappers of Alhaji Salami in Abuja,

• Arrest of the kidnappers of two (2) ABTI American University of Nigeria Female Students in Abuja,

• Arrest of the attackers of Nimbo Community in Enugu State and many more breakthroughs that are too numerous to mention.

• He fought armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes in Lagos State to standstill during his five years as OC SARS, Lagos State from 2010-2015. “Now he is recording tremendous successes across the Nation as the Deputy Commissioner of Police In-charge of IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT).”