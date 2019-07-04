Residents Decry Apete-Akufo Road

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Residents of Apete, Ibadan, in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo state have called on the state government to declare emergency on Apete-Akufo Road, lamenting the deplorable condition of the road.

Seeking for government urgent intervention on the road, one of the residents, Adesola Kamil said, “The road is no longer motorable. Erosion has created gully on many parts of the road making it difficult for motorists, even motorcycle riders, to navigate. Some of us have abandoned our vehicles at home because we cannot afford to be visiting mechanic every day because of the bad condition of the road”.

Some of the commercial transporters stated that they hardly make profits on the road stressing that even the little profit they make, reasonable part of it is expended on the repair of their vehicles.

Alhaja Adejoke Olagoke said, “It is risky to ply that route with vehicles now. We run at a loss at time because of delay or accident due to bad roads. We need the government to help us fix the road urgently and the present administration should not abandon us like his successor”.

In a chat with the chairman of Awotan community Landlords Association, Engr Fabayo Rasaq, it was gathered that several times, residents of the community have tried to make the road motorable but whenever it rains, the road goes back to its deplorable state.

Fabayo said, “Some time ago, members of the community took a step to fix the road and it worked then but later, it got damaged again due to heavy downpour and blockage of drainages. We have commenced work on some parts of the road but our effort is just a temporary measure. We need a permanent solution. We want Governor Seyi Makinde to fix the road for us. Many people are deserting the community because of the poor condition of the road and I believe in the ability of Engr Makinde to continue where his predecessor stopped”.