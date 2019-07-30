Rivers varsity cult war: 2 students shot dead, Wike queries Vice Chancellor

...At least two students suspected dead

Okafor Ofiebor,/Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike has queried the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Professor Blessing Didia over sporadic shootings consequently which have been going on for two days and has led to the to the death of two students on the campus of the institution.

Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special Assistant to Governor Wike on Electronic Media, in a statement said the Vice Chancellor was asked to respond to the query within 24 hours.

He said, “Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has formally queried the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Professor Blessing Didia over reports of shooting within the school’s campus.

“Governor Wike also queried the Vice Chancellor over recent rampant complaints of ‘sorting’ within the university system.

“Governor Wike directed the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University to respond to the query in writing within 24 hours,” the statement said.

There have been sporadic shootings by persons suspected to be members of cult gangs in the University campus leading to the killing of a final year student of Faculty of Agriculture, popularly known as Tuaka along NDDC hostel of the University on Monday July 29, 2019.

The deceased who was supposed to start writing his final year examination next week Friday, 9th August, 2019 was killed by an unknown cult group which is yet to be identified by the school Authority and the security agencies as at the time of filing this reports.

On Tuesday July 30, there was an invasion of University campus through the back gate which led to disruption of academic activities as students ran helter-skelter for safety while the suspected members of the cult gang shot sporadically, leaving at least one student dead.

The Spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, a Lawyer, confirmed the sporadic shootings as that of members of unknown cult gang which led to the final year student of faculty of agriculture.