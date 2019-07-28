Safety audit: NCAA confirms Air Peace fleet airworthy

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Sunday confirmed that all operational aircraft on the fleet of Air Peace Limited were airworthy.

The NCAA’s General Manager in charge of Public Affairs, Mr Sam Adurogboye, confirmed the development in a statement he issued in Lagos.

Adurogboye said that the NCAA found the airline’s aircraft airworthy after it had carried out a thorough technical audit of its fleet.

He said that the regulatory agency had also through the audit ensured that the airline was in compliance with extant Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs).

He added that the technical audit was not limited to recent incidents, adding that the airline’s operational, technical and safety performances in the last 12 months were also scrutinised.

The general manager said that the audit was to also mitigate the recurrence of future incident.

The statement said, “On July 23, at about 10.28 a.m. , an Air Peace B737-300 aircraft with Registration Marks 5N- BQO had an incident on landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) is currently carrying out an indepth investigation into the incident to determine the immediate and remote causes responsible for this particular incident.

“This investigation is required by International Standards stipulated in the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Annex 13, while NCAA awaits the conclusion and report of the AIB.”

He assured the flying public that all aircraft on the fleet of the NCAA’s authorised Air Operators Certificate (AOC) holders operating in Nigeria were airworthy.

He said that the NCAA would continue to ensure only airworthy aircraft were permitted to operate in Nigeria’s airspace.