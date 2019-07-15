Security experts brainstorm on security challenges in katsina

The Awareness for Good Governance, Peace and Development (AGGPD), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has organised a security summit to brainstorm on how to address security challenges in Katsina state and the country in general.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants comprised retired senior officers from the military, police and paramilitary, who were from the state.

The President of the group, Mr Abdullahi Aliyu, said during the opening ceremony of the summit that the participants would deliberate on the security situation in the state and proffer possible solutions to the government.

He said that security issue was everybody’s business, hence the need for all and sundry to join hands and assist the government to overcome the problem.

“At organisation level, we discovered that, almost all armed bandits, kidnappers, rustlers are into drug abuse.

“Poor parental care, illiteracy, poverty and unemployment are some of the causes of those acts.

“I am calling on the customs and other relevant agencies to continue to work harmoniously to prevent them entering our borders with dangerous drugs and weapons,” he said.

In his contribution, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (rtd) Mr Danlami Yar’adua, urged the Katsina State Government to install Closed -Circuit Television (CCTV) in public places and highways to monitor activities of criminals.

“Assist police by installing CCTV in public places and highways.

“The public should also be advised to install same in their places of abode and businesses,” he said.

He also urged the government to equip police with gadgets needed to fight insecurity in the state.

Earlier, in his contributions, the former National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Maharazu Tsiga (rtd) urged the government to initiate dialogue with bandits with a view to having peace in the state.

Tsiga further urged the public to continue to assist security agents by providing them with intelligence reports on criminals around them.

He also said that traditional rulers should be encouraged to play their roles in assisting security agents operating in their domains