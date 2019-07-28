Sen. Marafa group holds prayers for peace in Zamfara

A group of All Progressive Congress (APC) members, tagged G8, on Sunday expressed support to current efforts by the administration of Gov. Bello Matawalle to restore peace in the state.

The group which also held special prayers in Gusau for the restoration of peace and security to the state, said it was in support of the dialogue with bandits initiated by the government.

Representative of Sen. Kabiru Marafa at the event and also the factional state APC Chairman, Alhaji Sirajo Maikatako, said they were in solidarity with the administration of Gov. Matawalle.

He said that the state needed a new lease of life and called on the government to prove the immediate administration on its handling of the security challenges and finances of the state.

“We are calling on the state governor, to as matter of urgency, prove Abdulaziz Yari, the immediate past governor of the state.

“It is the duty of the state governor to investigate the past administration with a view to recover all the funds looted from the state treasury.”

Also, Rabiu Suleman, who represented former Deputy Governor Mallam Ibrahim Wakkala, called on all followers of the group to support Matawalle in order to move the state forward.

“Supporting of this government is very necessary considering its commitments toward bringing lasting peace to the state.”

According to him, the immediate past administration had shown little concern to the killing of innocent lives in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that various clergies offered prayers for the success of the peace initiative started by the government.

They urged people in the state to repent from all sinful acts and submit themselves to Allah, to avert tragedies such as the current security challenges in the state