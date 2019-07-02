Senate endorses Yahaya, Abaribe, 6 others as principal officers

The Senate on Tuesday endorsed the nomination of eight principal officers from the majority and minority political parties among its members. In the letter endorsed by Mr Adams Oshiomole, National Chairman of APC, recommended Abullahi Yahaya from Kebbi South Senatorial District, as Senate Majority Leader.

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, at plenary, read two letters sent from the national secretariats of the All Progressives Party (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Similarly, Mr Uche Secondus, National Chairman of PDP, in his letter, nominated Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe from Abia South as senate Minority Leader.

Others are Sen. Boroface Ajayi (Ondo- APC) as Deputy Senate Leader, Sen. Orji Kalu (Abia-APC) as Chief Whip and Sen. Abdullahi Sabi (Zamfara-APC) as his deputy.

The PDP leadership, nominated Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha (Taraba-PDP) as Deputy Senate Leader, Sen. Phillip Aduda (FCT-PDP) as Minority Whip and Sen. Sahabi Yau (Zamfara-PDP) as Deputy Minority Whip.

Shortly after reading the two letters, the President of the Senate directed the Sergeant-at-Arm of the Senate to take the principal officers to occupy their seats.

In his acceptance remark, the new Senate Majority Leader, Yahaya said that he would not disappoint his colleagues.

“I am happy by this responsibility trusted on me by my party.

“I regard my selection as the leader of this senate as a lifetime achievement. I thank Mr President and my colleagues for this honour done on me and I will not disappoint you.

“We are all representatives of Nigerians no matter the party that sponsors us to the Senate.

“I hope that Sen. Abaribe and I will find a common ground to serve Nigerians better as a Senate,” he said.

On his part, Abaribe said “I want to thank my party and each and every one of my colleagues for this opportunity.

“When we step beyond this door, we do not see ourselves as PDP, APC and APGA.

“We have three duties here as senators; one to Nigerians as representatives of the people; two, to ourselves and three to God who has made this place conducive for us.

“From this side of the aisle, we will give you the necessary cooperation and we expect our colleagues on the other side to do the same.”